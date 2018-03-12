Preston train work takes on charity cycle for Railway children

A train station announcer has swapped the tracks for a cycling adventure across India for a charity mission, raising more than £6,000.

Iain Robinson, 29, who works for Virgin Trains in Carlisle but is originally from Penwortham has geared up for the 450km Ride India to raise funds for Railway Children and Virgin Trains’ charity partner, Rethink Mental Illness.

Along with three other representatives from Virgin Trains on the west coast, Iain will pedal nearly 300 miles over six days, tackling a variety of terrains across India.

He said: “I’ve had a great time raising money and awareness for Railway Children and Rethink Mental Illness and would like to thank people across our west coast route who have supported me in my fundraising efforts.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support and generosity – especially from the people of Carlisle and my colleagues.”

Since November 2017, Iain has been gearing up for Ride India with support from the Virgin Trains team at Carlisle who have organised various fundraising activities, including a car wash, bake sales and cheering Iain on whilst he cycled 600 miles on a stationary bike at stations along the West Coast Main Line

A cycling enthusiast, Iain cycled over 5,000 miles last year – nearly 800 miles more than the distance from Preston to India’s capital, Delhi (approx. 4,240 miles). But despite clocking up around 100 miles each week on his bike, this is the first time Iain has taken part in a cycling event for charity.

During his time in India, Iain will meet some of the children who are benefiting from the money raised for Railway Children and see how the charity’s ‘Child Friendly Stations’ project is making the railways safer for children forced to live in dangerous environments.

