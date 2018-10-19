Preston to welcome its first Korean restaurant KimJi

Have your say

A Korean restaurant is opening in Preston – a first for the city.

Chef and businessman Sam Chen, 29, is behind the new eatery, KimJi.

The restaurant, to be based in Winckley Street, will throw open its doors to the public by December.

Sam, pictured with Korean dish Bibimbap, says there were a number of reasons behind his decision to open the place.

“Korean food is very popular at the moment,” he said.

“It’s quite trendy with all the health benefits and I wanted to pick up on that.

“Preston has a big Asian community and there’s the Korean society at the University of Central Lancashire.

“I also think local government is doing well promoting Preston.”

KimJi will have the space to host at least 45 customers in one sitting. Sam, who will employ 10 people, says it will open for lunch and dinner six days a week from Tuesdays through until Sundays.