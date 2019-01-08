Preston taxi driver could be stripped of license after anti-Christian tirade went viral

A decision over whether or not to strip a Preston taxi driver of his license is expected tomorrow.

The Deepdale-based driver, 41, was arrested on “suspicion of religiously aggravated harassment” after a video of an anti-Christian tirade went viral.

He has been bailed by police until Wednesday, January 16.

Meanwhile members of the Taxi and Miscellaneous Committee at Preston City Council (PCC) are expected to consider what to do about his license at a meeting at Town Hall on Wednesday 9.

A PCC spokesman said: “We have been working with the police since the video first came to our attention, and although we have not officially received the petition, we are aware of it.

“With all such matters placed before the Taxi and Miscellaneous Committee, there are a number of possible outcomes: no action, verbal or written warning, suspension or revocation.

“Until the matter has been taken to the committee, we can make no further comment.”