Preston taxi driver could be stripped of licence after anti-Christian tirade went viral

A decision over whether or not to strip a Preston taxi driver of his licence is expected tomorrow.

The Deepdale-based driver, 41, was arrested on “suspicion of religiously aggravated harassment” after a video of an anti-Christian tirade went viral in December.

The rant was widely shared on social media, to the horror of readers and shortly afterwards the driver issued a public apology, begging for forgiveness.

A petition calling for his licence to be revoked has now reached almost 2,000 signatures.

Members of the Taxi and Miscellaneous Committee at Preston City Council (PCC) are considering what action to take at a meeting at Town Hall tomorrow morning.

A PCC spokesman said: “We have been working with the police since the video first came to our attention, and although we have not officially received the petition, we are aware of it.

“With all such matters placed before the Taxi and Miscellaneous Committee, there are a number of possible outcomes: no action, verbal or written warning, suspension or revocation.

"Until the matter has been taken to the committee, we can make no further comment.”

The taxi driver was bailed by police until Wednesday, January 16.