Preston student died after falling seven stories from balcony in Malaga had struggled with mental illness

A student from Preston who died after falling seven stories from a balcony in Malaga had struggled with mental illness, an inquest heard.

Loran Atkinson, 29, who lived in Preston and studied at the University of Central Lancashire, died while on holiday in the resort in December 2017.

An inquest into her death held in Preston on Friday heard that she had suffered from mental health problems for a number of years.

Her death had been “impossible to predict and impossible to prevent,” Preston Coroner’s Court heard.

Historically Christmas had been a challenging time for the 29-year-old psychology student, who was in her final year at UCLan, so her mother had taken her to Spain to get her away.

“Loran had battled with mental illness for a period of time,” said the coroner, James Newman.

“She was on medication and appeared to have good insight into her condition.”

Loran and her mother Angela, who broke down in tears during the inquest into her daughter’s death, flew from Liverpool to Malaga for a break on December 20, 2017.

The coroner said: “For the first three days Loran appeared to have a good holiday. She was relaxed and enjoying herself.”

However he added: “On December 23 it would appear that her anxieties drew to the fore again”.

Documents sent to the coroner from Spain said Loran had died from “hemorrhagic shock” following the fall on December 23, 2017.

The coroner found that Loran, who was born in Blackburn but lived in Arkwright Street, Preston, had committed suicide.

He said: “We don’t have a note written by Loran, however looking at the mechanism and circumstances I do believe this was a suicide by Loran. This appears an act on the spur of the moment.”

Loran’s GP Dr Retamal had submitted evidence to the coroner which said that he had previously seen Loran for a “physical complaint”.

She was being treated for her mental illnesses and he sought to refer her to mental health services but Loran had not attended.

