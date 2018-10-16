Preston's Townhouse Coffee and Brew Bar to launch new Christmas market

A popular café in Preston is introducing a new Christmas market for the first time this year.

Townhouse Coffee and Brew Bar is hoping to draw a variety of craft makers to the fair.

In a post on Facebook a spokesman for the coffee house wrote: “Calling all you crafty people.

“Townhouse coffee and brew bar are super excited to announce that we will be holding our very first Christmas market.

“If you or anyone you know make something amazing that the people of Preston would die to get there hands on, drop us a link.”

Speaking to the Post Bernice Newton, who owns the Friargate café with her partner Louis Snape, said: “It’s so exciting.

“We’ve had a lot of customers who are craft makers and last year and this year we got a lot of feedback that the Etsy market at the Harris is selling out quite fast so we’re just trying to jump on the Etsy vibe.

“Our stall space is almost full already.

“We’re trying to find people who do different things so we have someone who makes Christmas wreaths, mushroom lights and a few jewellery makers.

“We’ve done so much with the community this year and lots of people do such cool stuff and when we approached some of our customers about it they thought it was a really great idea.

“I think there will be some really beautiful items just in time for Christmas.”

The date for the diary for the new market is Saturday, December 8. The café will be open between 5pm and 8pm.