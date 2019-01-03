Preston's old Market Hall car park to close ahead of demolition

The old Market Hall car park in Preston is closing tomorrow for demolition.

It is due to close at the end of the day on Friday with barriers coming down.

They will be the first obvious signs to the public of work taking place.

Visible demolition will be seen over the coming months.

Coun Brian Rollo, cabinet member for Environment at Preston City Council said: “It’s great to start the New Year with the fourth phase of the Markets Quarter project underway.

“We appreciate this will cause some inconvenience for the public and market traders and thank them for their continued patience and understanding whilst these works take place.

“However this essential demolition will pave the way for the cinema and leisure complex including a modern multi storey car park which will ultimately further enhance Preston city centre for residents and visitors alike.”

The Bradley Group - which was awarded the £1,500,000 contract for demolition of the old indoor market and multi storey car park - is busy working on the inside of the building.

Writing on Facebook Emma Rooke said she was “excited to see the new build go up”.

She added: “The current one is an eyesore and hopefully the regeneration of that area will be great for visitors.”

The demolition forms the fourth phase of the Markets Quarter project and will see the area cleared to make way for a cinema and leisure complex and new multi storey car park.

Tenterfield Street which runs under the ring road, is also closed for the demolition works as of today.