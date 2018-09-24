Preston Pride to stride into town honouring inspirational women

Have your say

Rainbows will be everywhere in the city as Preston Pride comes to town this weekend.

Inspirational women is this year’s theme for the day.

The topic is timely as 2018 marks the 100-year anniversary since women won the right to vote.

A spokesman from Preston Pride said: “Since September 2012 Preston Pride has brought the community of Preston and the North West together for an annual day of recognition, celebration and support of our LGBT community.

“Our event promotes a culture of inclusivity and equality and we welcome all who wish to support and participate in these values.

“Preston Pride is a volunteer-led community organisation established in 2012 that seeks to ensure that the LGBT community of Preston and its supporters are recognised, celebrated and supported through an annual Pride event.

“By contributing to the internationally recognised Pride movement, Preston Pride takes a positive stance against discrimination, delivering an inclusive event which promotes cohesion and celebrates diversity.”

It has been as good run for the Pride community in Preston as a new LGBT club night launched on Thursday at Evoque nightclub.

Naomi Smalls, finalist in American television series RuPaul’s Drag Race, was in attendance at the club to meet and greet fans.

This year is Preston Pride’s seventh year of celebrations.

There will be free live entertainment, information stands, stalls and more.

Preston Flag Market will be the focus of the event which takes place on Saturday, September 29 between 10.30am and 4pm.