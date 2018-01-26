Preston 'predator' jailed over child sex offences

A 'predator' who sexually assaulted children in Lancashire and Cumbria has been jailed for 14 years.

Mohammed Kahlil Aziz, 39, of Goldfinch Street, Preston, was sentenced today (26th January) at Carlisle Crown Court.

He was jailed for attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault committed against a child in Cumbria between 2010 and 2012. He was also sentenced for attempted rape and a sexual assault committed against a child in Lancashire in 2007.

Aziz was found guilty by a jury at an earlier hearing. He must abide by an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Adam Braniff, North Cumbria CID, said: “I am pleased to see that justice has been served and that Aziz will be going away for his despicable actions.

“In relation to the offences he committed in Cumbria, Aziz took advantage of a child and made them feel as if they could not speak out on what he had done to them.

“Throughout his interviews Aziz denied all the offences put towards him by detectives which I believe indicated a complete lack of remorse.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the bravery of the victims. Without their help and trust in the police, Aziz would not have been brought to justice. I hope that this sentencing can bring Aziz’s victims some form of closure.

“I also hope that this encourages anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward and report it to police. A victim can be reassured that their case will be investigated professionally and sensitively."

Speaking about the offences committed in Lancashire, Detective Constable Jim Power of Lancashire Police said: “Aziz is a sexual predator who abused a child when he knew they were alone and vulnerable. It is my view that the attempted rape would have gone further had Aziz not been disturbed by the opening of the front door.

“The effect that his sickening actions have had on the victim cannot be underestimated and I thank him for having the courage to come forward and report what happened, despite the passage of time. I hope that today’s result will mean that he can now move forward with his life knowing justice has been done.

“I would urge anyone who has suffered sexual abuse to speak to us. We want victims to feel confident that they will be treated with compassion and that we will do everything possible to trace those responsible and take action against them.”

Claire Hilton, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: “Mohammed Aziz has shown no remorse throughout the case and in pleading not guilty to the offences; he put his victims through the further ordeal of giving evidence against him at a trial.

“I would like to pay tribute to those victims; it is due to their immense strength and bravery in coming forward and testifying against him that we have been able to bring him to justice.

“I sincerely hope that following today’s sentence they will finally be able to move on with their lives.”

If you wish to report a crime or speak to an officer about an incident, please contact Cumbria Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by rape or sexual assault, contact The Bridgeway Sexual Assault Support Service’s 24/7 free helpline on 0808 118 6432.