Preston Post Box mystery is solved

The mystery of why a post box has been sealed off for more than six weeks has been solved.

Residents of Winckley Road in Preston complained that the box had been out of action since February, with no information or updates given by the Royal Mail.

The Post Box in Winckley Road, Perston

Arshad Dadabhoy said: "Not only is it unsightly but it is causing an inconvenience to residents who have to walk a fair distance to the nearest letter box. This is particularly difficult for the elderly residents in the area."

After the Post made contact with the Royal Mail, an explanation has now been provided.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The postbox on Winckley Road has been temporarily sealed after we identified a faulty locking mechanism.

"A repair has been requested and the box will be reopened as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, customers can use nearby alternative postboxes or drop their mail off at any Post Office branch.”