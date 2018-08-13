Preston North End football club set to create new fanzone

Plans for a fanzone at Preston North End could see the club shop and offices transformed.

If the proposals from PNE football club get the green light it would mean the fanzone would be open to supporters on match days, both on Saturday and evening games.

The new fanzone would also allow home supporters to watch other midweek football games on TV at the site.

Agents PWA Planning, say that the development would be in keeping with the character of the area and no changes are planned to the external elevations.

Planning documents state: “The space will also be used for special occasions, having the potential to operate as a function facility.

“A bar will show live football matches.”

Developers also say that the facility will mean new jobs will be in the offing.

Documents go on to state: “The proposal would help contribute to the economy through the increase in employment provision associated with the facility, and the revenue associated with the development to the club.”

Bosses at PNE hope to see the club shop, which sits to the east of Sir Tom Finney Way, Deepdale, and was formerly Legands nightclub, transformed into a fanzone by the autumn.

A competition to name the new fanzone has now closed and the club is due to announce its name in the coming weeks.

A spokesman said: “Fans have submitted suggestions via a story we ran.

“We have hundreds of great ideas and now need to choose one.”

“This will be done in the coming weeks before the planned Autumn opening.”