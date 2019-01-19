Preston man, 23, arrested in connection with penguin theft released under investigation

A 23-year-old man from Preston arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of penguins from a zoo has been released under investigation.

The two Humboldt penguins were taken from a zoo in Nottinghamshire in November last year.

Police investigating the theft picked the birds up on Wednesday after a tip-off and they are now back at the zoo.

Sergeant Andrew Browning and PC Paul Toon of Nottinghamshire Police worked together on the investigation.

Sgt Browning said: "My first thought was this is one for the books, and one to tell the grandkids, because there's no way we thought we would go down there and actually find two penguins.

"It was an unusual one. Even when we went down to custody it made everyone laugh, particularly the custody sergeant who was booking us in. It was a real off-the-wall find."