PRESTON GUILD HALL: Firm says it has now petitioned the courts for a wind up order over £10,000 debt owed by venue

A formal petition to wind up the firm that runs Preston Guild Hall has been submitted to the courts by a male stripper show’s legal team, it emerged today.

The promoters of Dreamboys are the third company in less than a week to make their debt claims against Preston Guild Hall public, alleging a £10,000 debt.

Today David Richards, the Dreamboys creator and manager, said a statutory demand was not settled, and it has now petitioned the courts for a winding up order - a process that can force a company into compulsory liquidation of its assets in order to repay creditors.

He said: “ Our company lawyers have made contact with them over and over again and received several different responses from them, all of which are clear responses to hold up the payment.

“I personally have contacted the venue over and over again to be completely fobbed off and told on at least six occasions that the money will be paid, which of course it never has been.

“We were in writing promised that the funds would be paid by Christmas 2018 but those funds of course never came.

“They have since then completely ignored all of our correspondence, the statutory demand, and we have been left with absolutely no choice but to file the winding up order.

“ The money has been owed since July 2018, they have had the money in from our customers who purchased tickets to see our show and have simply decided not to pay us and ignore our legal demands.”

Simon Rigby, owner of the Guild Hall, said: “Special Projects is now paid.

“We remain in discussion with BKL. We are aware of Dreamboys and I have asked finance to make contact with them as if there is an outstanding balance this is an oversight on our part, I assume.”

