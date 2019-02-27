Preston entrepreneur Simon Rigby hands over Vittorias in Kirkham

Preston entrepreneur Simon Rigby has handed over Vittorias in Kirkham.

The Guild Hall owner will no longer operate the Italian restaurant in Fleetwood Road, the lease for which is being taken on by Rural Inns.

Following the changes it will be given a new name, The Fairfield Arms, a new menu, and a makeover.

A statement issued by the eatery on its Facebook page on Sunday, February 24 says: “We will no longer be operating under The Rigby Group as a new lease is being taken by Rural Inns. This change will come with a new name, The Fairfield Arms, new menu, and a completely new look.

The move comes after Mr Rigby sold off his BetSid betting shops, closed his Safehands Nursery in Ribbleton, passed on the lease of ice cream parlour Bonds of Elswick, made changes to re-let Fives cocktail bar and grill and closed the Vittorias at Preston Guild Hall.

The statement from the restaurant continues: “We are currently in the process of contacting all future bookings regarding the change, however, if you have any questions please feel free to contact us either via phone on 01772 804030 or via email on eat@Vittorias.co.uk

“With the long anticipated return of The Fairfield Arms, Rural Inns have some progressive, great ideas that will really bring a new and exciting outlook, with a new fully refurbished dining area, great new range of draught beers and a bespoke new menu. All of which have been carefully tailored to complement and enhance the rustic surroundings here.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that visited Vittorias or The Villa Italian over the years and hope you can enjoy The Fairfield Arms as much as you have enjoyed your time with us.”