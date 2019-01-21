Preston City Council to take action to stamp out threat of slavery

Leaders in Preston are poised to rubberstamp a new policy to protect vulnerable people from trafficking or slavery.

The city council wants to eliminate any threat of exploitation in its own business but also in companies it contracts to undertake work.

It will mean those with concerns about modern slavery will be able to report the issue through a whistleblowing pathway.

According to the policy statement, which is due to come to a Cabinet meeting at the Town Hall, salaries must be paid into personal bank accounts and as part of the recruitment process contractors will have to conduct checks on identities and qualifications.

Documents outlining the policy state: “Preston City Council has a zero-tolerance approach to modern slavery and is committed to acting ethically and with integrity in all of its business dealing and relationships.

"It will implement and enforce effective systems and controls to ensure modern slavery is not taking place anywhere in its own business or in any of its supply chains.

"As part of its contracting process, the council includes specific prohibitions against the use of forced, compulsory or trafficked labour, or anyone held in slavery or servitude, whether adults or children.

"The council expects that its suppliers will hold their own suppliers to the same high standards.”

Breaching the policy by organisations or individuals will mean contracts with the council will be terminated.