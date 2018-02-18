WATCH: Chinese New Year comes to the Harris and Flag Market

Moods were high in Preston over the weekend as Chinese New Year celebrations took over the city.

The Flag Market saw two lion dance performances from members of the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) Kung Fu Club, with hundreds of people stopping by to take in the unique show.

Members of the UCLAN Kung Fu Club perform a lion dance in the Flag Market (top), Director of UCLAN Confucius Institute, Feixia Yu has tea with mayor Brian Rollo (bottom left), and Alice Lin demonstrates tea making (bottom right).

Inside the Harris Museum, every floor was taken over by a number of traditional and modern Chinese activities.

Parents and children tried their hands at calligraphy and traditional Chinese instruments.

In the first floor library, Preston Mayor Brian Rollo took part in a tea ceremony with the Director of UCLan Confucius Institute, Feixia Yu, one of the brains behind the day's celebrations.

Elsewhere, traditional Chinese dancer Xue Ting Luo performed a number of long-established dances.

Xue Ting Luo performs a traditional dance.

Art and crafts workshops were available inside the Harris Museum.

Chinese new year celebrations at Preston Flag Market and the Harris Museum