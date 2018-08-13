The Pepsi Max Challenge is coming to Preston this week and you can take part

The Pepsi Max Challenge is coming to Preston this week as part of its national tour to pit the drink against industry rivals.

This summer, the brand is putting its reputation on the line and going head to head with the biggest selling cola in the Pepsi Max Taste Challenge.

Originally launched in the 1970s, the famous Pepsi Taste Challenge is back with blind taste test challenges at events across the country.

The challenge will be coming to St George’s Shopping Centre on Wednesday.

Mark Kirkham, Head of Marketing and Innovation, PepsiCo West Europe Beverages, said: “We’re excited to introduce a new version of our famous Pepsi Taste Challenge that made marketing and pop culture history books.

"When it comes to favourite cola brands, most fans think they know where their loyalty lies.

"The Pepsi MaxTaste Challenge is designed to challenge those preconceptions and surprise and delight those who discover a new favourite cola taste. With just two sips, we are confident we will convert more people to Pepsi Max."