Shining a light on arts at Preston’s Harris Museum

Preston’s Harris Museum is to be the focus of a colourful and exciting new project “Blaze Transformers” .

It comes after cultural education charity Curious Minds was awarded a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund Young Roots programme.

The project will be led by Lancashire-based Blaze Arts.

The project has been awarded £49,000, after a group of local young people prepared and submitted the funding application.

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, it will pave the way for even more young people to have an influence and voice in the Harris’ ambitious ‘Re-imaging’ and development projects.

Over nine months, young people will meet at the Harris each week to collaborate and share ideas with curators, historians, artists, digital creators and designers to develop two distinct events.

These events include a cinematic light and sound installation for the facade of the building and a digital trail, which will animate and bring to life the Harris’ collections.

Commenting on the award, Derri Burdon, chief executive of Curious Minds said: “We’re delighted to have won the support of the Heritage Lottery Fund for this exciting programme of work. It is important that we find creative ways for Lancashire’s young people to be able to influence how their local cultural offer is shaped.”

Sue Bowers, deputy director of operations, Heritage Lottery Fund said: “Our heritage offers a rich resource for education and it is wonderful to see it being used at the Harris by the young people of Blaze in such an innovative way.”