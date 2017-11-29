Seven is heaven for city businesses

Keen entrepreneurs looking to set up shop in Preston will be more than happy after new shops were given the go ahead this week.

A derelict building in Tithebarn Street – once home to various late night drinking venues including The Piper and Barristers – will now be converted into seven new retail shops.

Planning agents behind the build, NW Architects, write: “The front and side of the development will be fully reworked with new complimentary shop frontage.”

Cabinet member for planning and regulation, coun Peter Moss, said: “The redevelopment of the Tithebarn Street site is welcome news and can only enhance the retail offer for the city.

“With its proximity to the new markets and bus station - also undergoing a huge transformation - increased footfall to that area can only benefit everyone.”

The property currently has shop premises on either end as well as a car park on the flat roof.