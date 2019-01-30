Preston man in court charged with murder of father-to-be

A Preston man has appeared before magistrates accused of the murder of father-to-be Billy Livesley.

Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, has been charged with murder.

Dad-to-be Billy Livesley was found dead shortly after Christmas

He did not enter a plea when he appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning and was remanded in custody.

He will appear before Manchester Crown Court, at Crown Square, on Friday.

Police vehicles were parked outside the court building on Darlington Street East for the hearing.

The 21-year-old, from Platt Bridge, was found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, on Friday, December 28.

Police outside magistrates' court where a Preston man appeared charged with the murder of Billy Livesley

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but could not be saved and died the following day at Salford Royal Hospital.

Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, has previously appeared before the court charged with murder.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder.

Three men – aged 22, 24 and 38 – who were previously arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Friends of Billy Livesley unfurl a banner of him at Everton's Goodison Park. A Preston man has appeared in court charged with Billy's murder

A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder was released under investigation.

James Anthony Connor, 37, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, has been charged with making threats to kill a relative of Billy on January 13.