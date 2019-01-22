Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

Have your say

Cake chain Patisserie Valerie - which has a store in Preston - has collapsed into administration.

The company's troubles were first uncovered in October last year when its shares were suspended after “significant, and potentially fraudulent” activity was discovered within its accounts.

The chain has a branch in the St George's Shopping Centre on Friargate in Preston.

The cafe opened in October 2015, and was the first to open in Lancashire.

Fears are now growing that jobs will be lost across the business.