New physical theatre show The Commuters is coming to Preston as part of the Lancashire Encounter festival

A new physical theatre production is coming to the Lancashire Encounter Festival, documenting the life of today’s Millennial population.

The show, entitled The Commuters, follows a group of friends stuck in the void between their bank balances and their diminishing social lives.

The hour-long production is described as a “timely, fresh and thought-provoking look at the important issue of the health and well-being of Millennials” by its Kendal-based creators, The Knotted Project.

Simon McElligott, joint artistic director of The Knotted Project, said: “We premiered the performance at The Grand Theatre Blackpool and the feedback was very positive with the work being described as relevant, fun, well-executed, fast-paced and a true reflection of today’s lifestyle.

"We were supported by partners at The Lowry and Institute for Social Futures to facilitate a number of workshops and interviews.

"We worked with groups of young people in Salford and Blackpool, discussing their ambitions and dreams. This led to the themes we explore in the show and also helped to create a powerful realism about contemporary life."

Cabinet member for culture and leisure at Preston Council, Coun Peter Kelly, said: “Having seen the video trailer for the Commuters performance, I can’t wait to see it at Lancashire Encounter this year.

“The Knotted Project is a physical theatre company based in the north west with a fantastic reputation for quality performances.

"I’m sure our Lancashire audience will appreciate and relate to the Commuters message.”

• The Commuters is at Lancashire Encounter Festival at The Harris on Friday September 21 at 6pm and Saturday September 22 at midday. The Box Office can be contacted on 01772903663.