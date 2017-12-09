Fishergate bollard claims yet another 'victim'

Here we go again.

The infamous Fishergate bollards, subject of many a collision with cars, have claimed yet another four-wheeled victim.

One pedestrian walking by at 7:20pm on Saturday night (December 9) said that the unlucky driver was stuck on the bollard, revving, wheels spinning, in their efforts to gain traction and move off of one of the bollards.

The crafty concrete constructions at the junction of Corporation Street and Fishergate have previously attracted criticism for their lack of visibility, especially when daylight fades.

In September, Lancashire County Council workmen reinstated the bollards after a four month absence.