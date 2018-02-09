Cardinal Newman College ramps up its security efforts after break-in attempts

A city centre college is ramping up its security measures after a spate of attempted and successful break-ins and attacks on staff’s property.

Cardinal Newman College in Larkhill Road is adding railings to the top of the brick wall that surrounds its St James Building and car park, which sits in the middle of Larkhill Road, Carr Street, and Albyn Bank Road.

The entrance to the St James Building at Cardinal Newman College.

The railings will stand 1.2 metres in height above the wall, giving a total height of 2.6 metres to deter trespassers.

Principal of the college, Nick Burnham, said: “As a College the safety and well-being of our staff and students is paramount, this also extends to the local community of Avenham and Frenchwood.

“We have put planning in place for fencing on Lark Hill Road carpark to discourage the local children from climbing College property.

“There have been a number of minor incidents over recent months resulting in children being asked to leave the college carparks after they have been caught walking on parked cars and trying to climb onto roofs.”

Railings on top of the existing perimeter wall are set to be installed.

As a Grade II listed building, the college had to apply for planning permission before bringing the black iron bars to St James Building, formerly St James Vicarage.

Planning officers noted: “Due to their simple design, black colour treatment and method of being affixed to the wall, the proposed railings would not prejudice the integrity of the historic curtilage wall and would not adversely affect the views and setting of the Grade II listed building”.

'Preventative'

Principal of Cardinal Newman College, Nick Burnham, said: “The fencing will be a preventative measure. The College in recent months has held fund-raising events to support the local community and in particular The Foxton Centre Green Space initiative to improve and create a usable space for the whole community.”

The move comes after police were called to St Mary’s Catholic High School in Leyland last month after a member of staff raised concerns that boys armed with knives were making their way to campus.

The attack was a false alarm but the school was still put into lock-down.