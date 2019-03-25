Preston Bus Station facelift resumes

Work is underway on the final phase of the project to revamp Preston Bus Station.

The initiative will see the installation of granite flagging, raised planters, lighting columns, landscaping and street furniture on the west side of the grade II listed building.

The first phase of works was completed in 2018 which focussed on improving the eastern apron of the station and adding a new coach station.

Robert Ashcroft, operations manager of contractor ENGIE, said: “Preston Bus Station continues to go from strength-to-strength with the first phase of this development successfully completed last year, with very positive feedback.

“We’ll continue to build on the great work that’s already been achieved by all partners and progress developments at the bus station, providing a modernised asset, which will serve Preston and the people of Lancashire for generations to come.”

The bus station will remain operational throughout the works with ENGIE expected to be on site until December 2019.