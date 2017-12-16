Preston Bus confirms Christmas bus times

Bus passengers are being advised of the final service times over key Christmas dates.

Preston Bus has published the travel details for last buses on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

They are:

-No. 6A 1750 Bus Station – Gammull Lane arr. 1804

1804 Gamull Lane – Bus Station arr. 1818

-No. 8 1754 Moor Nook – Bus Station arr. 1814

1755 Bus Station – Moor Nook arr. 1815

-No. 16 1743 Farringdon Park – Bus Station arr. 1754

1800 Bus Station – Farringdon Park arr. 1813

-No. 19 1740 Bus Station – RPH arr. 1758

1758 RPH – Bus Station arr. 1814

-No. 23 1750Bus Station – Asda arr. 1813

1815 Asda – Bus Station arr. 1838

-No. 31 1745 Bus Station – Savick arr. 1800

1800 Savick – Bus Station arr. 1821

-No. 35 1750Bus Station – Tanterton arr. 1807

1807 Tanterton – Bus Station arr. 1827

-No. 89 1745 Bus Station – Lea arr. 1809

1809 Lea – Bus Station arr. 1837

The Preston-Skipton bus will operate a normal Sunday service.

On Boxing Day, there will be limited services in the area. Log on to www.prestonbus.co.uk for more details.