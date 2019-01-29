Preston announced as host city for the Rugby League World Cup 2021

Have your say

Preston is to be a host city for the Rugby League World Cup in 2021.

It has been chosen as a team training base with commentators saying it put forward a "very strong bid".

The announcement of the cities and towns lucky enough to host Rugby League’s teams and games came moments ago.

Last summer Preston City Council announced it was bidding to be a host city for the World Cup when it is staged in England in 2021.

The RLWC2021 host announcement was broadcast from 9am on BBC Sport online and the RLWC2021 social media channels.

Host Helen Skelton was joined by RLWC2021 Ambassadors; Kevin Sinfield; St. Helens and England Women’s star, Jodie Cunningham; and Leeds Rhinos Wheelchair captain, James Simpson, to reveal the successful towns and cities.