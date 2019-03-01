Police on the hunt for Miguel Di Palma, 21, from Preston

Have your say

Police are on the hunt for a 21-year-old man from Preston.

Miguel Di Palma is wanted in connection with conspiracy to commit burglary and theft offences.

He is from Preston and also has links to the Avenham, Ribbleton, Plungington and Fishwick areas.

PC Lauren Holt said: “We are making a number of enquiries to trace Di Palma.

“If you have seen him or have any information about his current whereabouts, please do not approach him, but contact us immediately.”

A 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man – all from Preston – have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit theft.

Di Palma (pictured) is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, with short light brown hair which is shaved at the sides.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or 01772 415765 quoting log number 162 of 21 November.