Plans for outdoor seating at Preston's Turtle Bay

An outdoor seating area could soon come to Turtle Bay in Preston.

If plans get the go-ahead it will mean an awning, fixed banquette seating and loose furniture would come to the pavement alongside Market Place.

Turtle Bay is situated within the Market Square Conservation Area at Crystal House in Birley Street.

The application for the proposal states: “It is considered that the proposed works to facilitate with the change of use of the pavement to form an outdoor seating area would not harm the contribution that Crystal House currently makes towards the special interest of the Conservation Area.

“It would preserve the historic and special interest of the Conservation Area.”