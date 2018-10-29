Plans for new homes in Lightfoot Green recommended for approval

Have your say

Plans to make way for 61 new homes in Lightfoot Green have been recommended for approval.

The homes, if given the green light, would be built at land behind 248 Lightfoot Lane.

Applicant Westchurch Homes seeks approval for the erection of the 61 homes following the demolition of the house at number 248.

The proposed development is made up of 43 detached houses, 10 mews-style houses and one two-storey block containing eight apartments.

Councillors will consider the proposal at a development control meeting at Town Hall on Thursday.

Planning documents state: “The application site is located on the north side of Lightfoot Lane, east of Tabley Lane and south of the proposed East-West Link Road.”