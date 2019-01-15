Plans for high ropes course at Waddecar Scout Camp in Goosnargh

An adventure centre in Goosnargh could be adding a high ropes course to its outfit.

The proposed tower for The Waddecar Scout Camp would be 8m high and would allow the centre to offer a “range of adventurous activities”.

Applicant West Lancashire Scouts, based at the activity centre in Snape Rake Lane, also want to bring down a rotten timber hut in order to rebuild a new one.

Planning documents state: “The proposed tower would deliver a great adventurous activity to the local community and beyond. It would enhance the activities offered at the site to the young people and school who visit.

“The new hut would improve overall quality for the people visiting the site. It would be built to the same size as the existing and provide as a sheltered dining shelter.”

Plans seeking approval for the tower and the demolition of the small hut are in with planning officers at Preston City Council. Designs submitted by agent Chris Thomas also state: “This initial design for the tower is an essentially an 8m tower which encompasses a range of adventurous activities.”

The Waddecar Scout Camp is an established centre with a range of buildings and facilities for outdoor pursuits, camping and other activities associated with the scout organisation.