Plans for fruit and vegetable distribution centre in Goosnargh

A build for a fruit and vegetable distribution centre in Goosnargh is in front of town planners again.

The proposal is a re-submission after a previous application expired for the two-storey building at land off Pudding Pie Nook Lane.

Agent David Croft of DC & MG Associates has registered the plans again on behalf of applicants Thomas Moss Fruit and Veg of Oak Nurseries.

Planning documents state: “Currently the business employs 16 full time equivalent posts and the proposal would see that increase by 10 to provide 26 full time equivalent posts.

“The development proposed would be in keeping with the character of the locality.”

Plans also account for car parking space and a modified access to the site.

Documents add: “The applicant is also intending to grow his own produce in existing poly-tunnels and outbuildings, which is an expansion of the business of distributing fruit and veg.”

For more search 06/2018/0700 on www.preston.gov.uk