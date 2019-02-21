Plans for another 50 homes off Halfpenny Lane in Longridge

Have your say

Another application for 50 homes off Halfpenny Lane in Longridge is being tabled with town planners

.It follows on from unpopular plans for 52 homes, also earmarked for land off Halfpenny Lane, which were given the thumbs up in December for construction.

The second application from Community Gateway Association is for 2.77ha at land north of the Dun Cow Rib Farmhouse.

Houses would be made up of a mix of two to five-bed semi-detached and detached homes.

The north of Halfpenny Lane is subject to four planning applications which cumulatively seek permission for more than 70 homes.