PICTURES: Preston holds vigil for victims of Christchuch terror attack
More than 100 people gathered in Preston to light candles and pray for those who dies in Friday's terror attack in New Zealand.
These are our pictures of the event on the city's Flag Market
People from different religions and backgrounds gathered in Preston flag market
The payed their respects to Muslims who were tragically killed in a New Zealand terror attack
At least 50 people were killed and 50 more were wounded in the far-right terror attack on two mosques in the Christchurch area of the country on Friday
More than 100 people gathered in Preston to light candles in honour of those who had died.
