Performance in Preston uncovers secret trade in used tights, sweaty socks and other secondhand intimate clothing

A performance will uncover a secret trade in used tights, sweaty socks and other intimate clothing people buy secondhand on eBay.

Worn is a performance coming to Preston exploring the hidden world of people who have a sexual fetish for worn underwear.

Writer Garry Cook said: “Worn is a lecture performance using video, photographic images and verbatim text detailing conversations between eBay sellers of worn clothing – usually tights, sometimes sweaty socks – and the people who buy them.

“This is a secretive trade not strictly permitted under eBay selling policy yet exists and thrives with a high repeat-purchase fetish customer base.

“Worn is a unique, socially-aware show that will give you an insight into other people’s lives and force you to reflect on your own attitudes to sex, society and the British media.

“The show explores themes of fetishism and shame and how we gloriously fail to deal with these subjects in British society.”

According to eBay’s website: “Aside from underwear, socks, and some athletic garments, you can list any clean, stain-free used clothing.”

Worn will be performed in Preston city centre at the Stanley Arms in Lancaster Road on Monday, November 26.

Tickets cost £5 and can be bought online at wegottickets.com Doors open 7pm with the show starting at 8pm.