Park and Ride off the M6 near Fulwood could become car sales centre

A now defunct Park and Ride site just off the M6 at junction 31A for Fulwood could become a car sales centre.

Proposals for the 2.62ha area of land at Bluebell Way would bring the site back into use.

Agent Bruce Risk of Walsingham Planning has submitted the proposals on behalf of applicant HPL Motors, an established used car retailer within the North West of England which has two existing sites in operation within Greater Manchester.

Planning documents in front of town planners at Preston City Council state: “The company is seeking to expand, and the site fronting Bluebell Way forms an attractive location for this expansion.

“The proposed use will utilise the existing hardstanding, lighting and security infrastructure as far as practicable.

“A new building is to be introduced to house the customer facing and workshop or preparation facilities.

“This is to be a modern, modestly sized building, designed to sit comfortably within the context of the surrounding area.”

Entrance to the site is via a road which connects to the site to the wider highway network.

The surrounding area is characterised by various other established car dealerships including a petrol station, a drive thru coffee shop and distribution centres.

The most recent use of the site was as a Park and Ride facility operated by Lancashire County Council.