One of the first women in Lancashire Constabulary - trailblazer Bettie Norwood has died

One of Lancashire’s first woman traffic police officers has died.

Bettie Monica Norwood was one of only three women in the division at Lancashire Constabulary when she joined in the 1950s.

An announcement circulated states: “It is with deep sadness and regret that I have to inform you of the death of Bettie Monica Norwood on Saturday, February 2, at Cartmel Grange nursing home, Grange over Sands.”

Bettie had been just 17 years old when she decided she knew she wanted to join the county’s police force. But she had to wait until she reached the age of 22 before she could fully realise her ambition. During that time she joined the Constabulary working in the communications room.

Because of her youth she had to be given special dispensation to work nights.

But three years later, when she turned 20, Bettie was allowed to apply to join the police and in 1953 she became one of only 48 female officers in Lancashire. Bettie was then encouraged to apply for a role in the traffic department. Along with three others she became one of Lancashire’s first female traffic officers and she remained in her post for eight years until she got married.

While she was in good health Bettie was a loyal supporter of the Lancaster and Morecambe Branch of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (Narpo), and through various messaging services had many friends both in and out of police circles.

Her funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church in Windermere at noon on Thursday, March 21.