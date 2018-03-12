Not again! Fishergate Bollard lasts just over two weeks before being struck

Fishergate’s bashed and bruised bollard was – once again – the victim of another battering over the weekend.

Five traffic cones were placed around the icon some time between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning, with Twitter user @doktorb posting the above photo to the social media platform at around 9am on Sunday, with the caption: “Someone had a good time.”

It has been two and a half weeks since the iconic city landmark was reinstated, after last being knocked from its perch in mid-January.



In response to the tweet, the mysterious figures behind the Fishergate Bollard’s Twitter account said: “I’ve no idea what happened.”