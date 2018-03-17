Ninja attraction to open in Preston

A new £500,000 'ninja' attraction is coming to Preston.

Ninja Adventure says it combines fitness, fun and ninja skills.

The Ninja centre

The leisure destination contains the largest Ninja Course in the UK and lets people of all ages practice the art of the ninja by taking on a series of courses designed for different levels of fitness and agility.

The centre also boasts the UK’s first free-roaming wireless virtual reality experience.

The 20,000 sq ft attraction, which is creating 20 jobs, located off Mercer Street near the city centre, contains two adult courses which are the largest in the UK, along with two courses aimed at younger children and a high ropes course to take your ninja skills to the air.

Lancashire-based Samir Patel, the director of Ninja Adventure, said: “If you’ve ever watched the Ninja Warrior TV show and thought ‘I could do that’ this is your chance to prove yourself on the UK’s largest courses.

“Ninja Adventure will test your strength, balance, stamina and speed and is a great way for adults and children to improve their fitness while competing against friends and family.”

Also in the centre is Snookball, a large-scale snooker experience for all ages with football-sized balls, and a huge Virtual Reality Arcade called Multiverse featuring 10 action-packed experiences across three zones.”

Ninja Adventure will be open 10am to 8pm, seven days a week, with sessions available to book online now.

Mayor of Preston Coun Brian Rollo will officially open Ninja Adventure on Saturday March 24.