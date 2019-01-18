Night climbs at St Walburge’s Catholic Church spire in Preston extended

Have your say

People with a head for heights can still climb to the top of St Walburge’s Catholic Church spire at night.

Organisers behind the weekly open nights at St Walburge’s Church spire in Preston have extended the run of open evenings after the events proved hugely popular.

The Victorian Roman Catholic church will now be open to climb each Saturday until February 23.

Visitors can ascend the 309-foot (94 metre) high spire, which is the third tallest spire in the UK, and the tallest on a parish church.

On a clear night visitors will have a excellent view of Preston, and the surrounding countryside as far as Blackpool.

The tower contains a single bell of 31 cwt (1.5 tonnes) cast by Mears and Stainbank of Whitechapel which is the heaviest swinging bell in Lancashire.

The times of access are 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm and ticket price is £8.50.

All proceeds will go to assist in the maintenance of this structure.