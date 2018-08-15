New Shelter launches at Fishergate Shopping Centre in Preston

Have your say

A homelessness charity has opened a new furniture store in Preston.

Shelter swung open its doors to customers in Fishergate Shopping Centre.

Cutting the ribbon Shelter’s head of services Alison Mohammed said: “I’m delighted to be opening this fantastic store here in Preston.

“Eight families in the North West become homeless every day and this new furniture shop will raise vital funds to help us support even more families.

“We can’t do it alone, which is why we’re calling on the generous Preston community to volunteer a few hours of their time, donate good quality items or grab a bargain.”

As well as furniture, the store, which opens daily between 9am and 6pm, also boasts a large selection of clothing, accessories, homeware and books - all of which have been donated.

To volunteer call the shop on 01772 970692.