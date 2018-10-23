New pie and ale house the Otter’s Pocket coming to Preston

Have your say

A pie and ale house is coming to Preston hot on the heels of the success of new Tapas bar.

Behind the upcoming Otter’s Pocket is entrepreneur Mark O’Rourke, who will be making the pies personally.

“I make a mean pie,” said Mark, who also owns Spanish restaurant Fino, which he opened just three months ago.

“My best pie is probably a steak and Stilton.

“The Otter’s Pocket is going to be a pie and ale house.

“We are going to have six draft ales, three casks ales, 50 wines and all the typical spirits.

“I wanted to open up a fresh pie shop and this just came up.

“I wouldn’t normally open up another place so soon after Fino but it seemed like a really good little space.”

Mark is adding the eatery to his portfolio which also includes burger bar We Don’t Give a Fork in Guildhall Street.

He hopes to be welcoming the public into the restaurant in Winckley Street by mid to late November.

“It will be somewhere you can get a pie and a pint before you go out,” said Mark. “We’ll have gluten free pies as long as people book in advance.

“I will personally be the chef.”

Speaking of Fino Tapas bar in St Wilfrid Street Mark added: “Fino has been ridiculously busy since it opened.

“We are already fully booked for next weekend, for example.

“It’s been doing much better than I anticipated.”

Once it swings open its doors the Otter’s Pocket will be doing custom from Sunday to Thursday between 12pm and 11pm and on Fridays and Saturdays between noon and midnight.