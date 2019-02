As well as launching the cafe in the former Ham and Jam premises in Lancaster Road, The Larder is a cooperative with multiple projects.

Founder Kay Johnson started The Larder in her free time five years ago.

A year ago, Kay secured lottery funding to pay for her time and employ staff on the real living wage.

Volunteer Viv Westcott helped out in the count down to the opening party

The Larder will host cooking courses, it runs a catering business and it helps local producers meet regulatory requirements, which enables them to sell to more buyers.

