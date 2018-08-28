Mystery over future of Italian restaurant Slice of Sicily in Fulwood

Mystery surrounds the future of an Italian restaurant in Fulwood after it was repossessed.

A notice has been slapped on the windows and door at Slice of Sicily in Garstang Road.

It reads: “The landlord has re-entered this premises.”

The notice, issued by solicitors Napthens LLP on behalf of landlord named as H and AK Fletcher, goes on to state: “Any attempt to enter these premises without the express consent of the landlord will render those responsible liable to live and or criminal proceedings being brought against them.”

Owner of the Slice of Sicily Etti Criscenti had put the restaurant chain on the market in January this year as franchise opportunities for new operators.

The Fulwood site went on the market for £310,000, the Penwortham site at £130,00 and the Garstang site also at £130,000.

All three businesses had been put up for sale – but not the buildings.

Then in June Mr Criscenti told the Post that he had received an offer for the lease of the Fulwood site but did not divulge further details.

However now the notice says that the landlord of the building has retaken possession of it.

Meanwhile in March Garstang’s Slice of Sicily branch also shut up shop.

‘Forfeiture of lease’ notices had been placed in its windows by the Sheriffs Office, which is authorised High Court enforcement officers and certificated enforcement agents.

It read: “On behalf of the landlord have re-entered these premises and the lease is hereby determined.”

“Any attempt by you or your agents to enter the demised premises will result in criminal/civil proceedings being taken against you.”