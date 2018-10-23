Muslim family in Preston tighten up security after hate mail arrives in the post

A Muslim family will be double locking their doors and installing CCTV cameras after hate mail was hand delivered to their address.

Pav Akhtar, who lives in Moor Park, says Asian Muslims were targeted as his Asian Sikh and white Christian neighbours did not receive the booklet.

Michael Davis, who called the Post claiming his actions were merely a “right of reply” for Christians, said that local Muslims had nothing to fear.

He said his leaflets were in response to Muslims handing out leaflets in Preston’s flag market and canvassing at election times.

However Pav, 40, says the booklet he got through his letter box vilified Islam and it was a far cry between that and material published in election fliers.

He said: “When he remarks that Muslims were seen handing out leaflets in Preston’s Flag Market, he ignores the fact that those people were handing out anti-racism leaflets.

“How could anyone object to this?

“When he remarks that Muslims were seen canvassing and speaking to neighbours during recent council elections, he ignores the fact that Preston’s only Muslim woman councillor, Nweeda Khan, was standing for election in the Plungington area and she, like any other person, has every right to present the merits of her candidacy to local people.

“How could anyone object to this?”

Pav added: “The material he posted was hateful because it deliberately and uniquely sought to vilify Islam and Muslims as the enemy within who want to ‘bring England to its knees’.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. We, the Muslims who were targeted in this incident, are local people who contribute to, and enrich, the daily life of our community of which we are enormously proud to be members.”

A Lancashire Constabulary spokesman said: “Between 10am and noon on October 9, an anti-Islamist book was delivered to an address on Blackpool Road.

“A further report of the same book being delivered to another address on the street was received on October 12.”