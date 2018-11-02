Motorist rushed to Royal Preston Hospital with chest and pelvic injuries after M6 crash

A motorist was rushed to hospital with chest and pelvic injuries after a crash on the M6.

The 68-year-old driver had crashed his Kia Ceed into the central reservation just after junction 32.

A second driver in a Mercedes A Class, had then collided with the Kia. The man, aged 48 from Warcop, suffered minor injuries.

The Kia driver, from Inverness, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition after the crash yesterday at 5.10pm.

Officers are now asking witnesses to come forward. Sgt Dave Hurst said: “We are still investigating what caused the Kia to go into the central reservation and so we need anyone who may have seen it to speak to us.

“We know it was a busy time of the day on the motorway and so someone must have seen something.”

Part of the M6 was closed for around four hours whilst police investigated. It has since reopened.

Email 2856@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident reference 1136 of November 1 with information.