Have your say

A motorist was able to free themselves from a car wreck after crashing into a lamppost in Chorley.

Paramedics assessed the driver at the scene in Haworth Road.

Firefighters from Chorley and Leyland were also called to the crash, which involved the one car, just after 10am today.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews assisted in making the scene safe using stabilisation blocks and a first aid kit.”