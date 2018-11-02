Motorist cut free from car crash in Preston

Have your say

A person had to be cut free from a car after a crash in Preston.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the crash between a car and a lorry in Garstang Road at about 10.30 today.

A spokesman at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There was one casualty trapped in the car and required assistance from firefighters.

“Crews used holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty from the vehicle into the care of paramedics at the scene.

“Firefighters were in attendance approximately 30 minutes.”