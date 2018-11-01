Motorbiker Bill Head from Preston who died aged 90 had a ‘heart of gold’

The daughter of a biker from Preston who died aged 90 has said he had a ‘heart of gold’.

Motorbikers turned out in droves to see Bill Head off at his funeral in Fulwood.

Bill and Norah Head pictured with their family

Daughter Jill Head, 57, said: “He has left us with a massive void in our lives and broken hearts but leaves a massive legacy of which we are all so proud.

“He always had a cheeky smile and a twinkle in his eye and made the room light up wherever he went although he was a very humble man.

“I can’t express how much he is missed but he loved his life, he adored and doted on his wife Norah and they had been married for 60 years in March this year receiving a card from the Queen and he also adored his family as we adored and loved him.

“He was our hero and a pure gentleman with a heart of gold.”

Bill died on Saturday, October 13 at home after his health deteriorated. His funeral followed with motorbikers rolling out to pay their respects on Thursday, October 25.

“He would have loved the chaos he caused on the roads with the bike entourage at his funeral,” said Jill of her father who was the face of Preston’s motorbiking scene for decades.

Bill, was born in Havelock Street on May 17, 1928, son to Agnes and Leo Head. He had two siblings, Agnes and John.

He and Norah had six children over 22 years - Susan, Jill, Lisa, Sarah, Nicholas and Victoria. As a result there is a squad of 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.