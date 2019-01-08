More plans for housing at former Ingol Golf and Squash Club

Details of plans for 45 new homes at a former golf club in Ingol are now before town planners.

The housing is proposed for the now vacant Ingol Golf and Squash Club at 4.74ha of land west of Wychnor, south of Lightfoot Lane.

It follows a successful application for a training ground for Preston North End Football Club and a residential development of up to 450 homes at the same site.

The training ground scheme and 450 homes are planned for golf club land off Tanterton Hall Road.

READ MORE: “Things are moving”: Preston North End committed to Ingol training ground plan

Planning documents from agent LMP Architects regarding the latest, smaller scheme state: “The addition to the residential build form will enhance the sense of community and bring economic and social benefits to the surrounding area where the existing, vacant land is replaced by a high quality, conscientiously designed and landscaped residential scheme.”

Of the 45 homes, 14 are expected to be affordable.

According to architects the proposed site layout requires a new access point and will feature a “primary spine road” which allows the dwellings to face inwards.